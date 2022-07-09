Schlawiedt named to dean’s list

Carolina Schlawiedt, of Pamplin, was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts dean’s list for the fall 2021 term.

Schlawiedt was among 641 students to make the dean’s list in fall 2021.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours.

Founded in 1854, Hamline was the first university in Minnesota and among the first coeducational institutions in the nation. Today, Hamline University provides a world-class education for undergraduate and graduate students. Our faculty, staff, and students cultivate an ethic of civic responsibility, social justice, and inclusive leadership.