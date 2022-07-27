Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/ shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Route 24 – Long line painting operations from Town of Appomattox to Route 60.

• Route 460 – Working on preventative maintenance.

• Note districtwide activities above.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 24 – Long line painting operations from Town of Appomattox to Route 60.

• Route 60 – Long line painting operations from Buckingham County line to Powhatan County line.

• Route 673 (Virginia Mill Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 644 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge rehab project on Route 644 in Buckingham County. Route 644 (Bridge Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 24 (Mt. Rush Hwy) to Route 638 (Dixie Hill Road). Due to delays in guardrail materials the subject closure will be extended until July 2022.

• Route 683 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 683 in Buckingham County. Route 683 (Saw Mill Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 608 (Deer Run Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Hwy). Road closure is scheduled to begin Aug. 8 and is planned until Sept. 30.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Routes 608 and 609 (Sports Lake Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Routes 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected. Road closure of Routes 133/692 Kingsville Road was expected to begin June 6, weather permitting, with a signed detour in place for about two months.

• Note districtwide activities above.