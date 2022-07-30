Minors baseball team gets donation

Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility, LLC (Green Ridge) is showing its support for the Cumberland Minors after their state championship win in Martinsville last week.

As Dixie Youth AAA State Champions, the team will travel to South Carolina to compete in the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division II World Series Tournament. Green Ridge is stepping up to the plate to help the families of the 11 players cover the cost of potentially a week-long tournament. With lodging for the team expected to cost more than $2,000 per night, Green Ridge is covering all of their hotel rooms for the duration of their World Series championship run. Going the championship game in the tournament would require staying seven nights in South Carolina.

“I would like to thank Green Ridge for their contribution to our baseball team. This allows our team and their families to enjoy the experience in the Dixie Youth World Series without worrying about the lodging cost. This means a great deal to us and drastically helps us in our journey,” said April Wise, coach of the Cumberland Minors.

“When someone from the county reached out and asked if we would support the team, I didn’t hesitate. Playing sports was a big part of my childhood all the way through high school,” said Jerry Cifor, chief executive officer of Green Ridge. “Youth sports are so important to developing children’s self-esteem and personal strength. And this team’s success on the field all season long is a testament to their skill, determination and perseverance. I congratulate them on their undefeated season and wish them the best of luck in the World Series.”

“We sincerely congratulate the Cumberland Youth Minor’s baseball team on their district and state titles as well as for their undefeated season. The outpouring of support for the team from both the public and local businesses has been amazing. The public and corporate support has been critical to this team’s ability to participate at the national level and for that we are grateful,” said the Cumberland County Administration.

The donation to the baseball team adds to the significant list of contributions that Green Ridge has made to Cumberland County in recent years. In 2019, Green Ridge played a key role in helping the county close a funding gap in its budget by paying $400,000 as an advance of the host fees for the waste management site. Green Ridge has also shown its commitment to the future of Cumberland County by investing in its students. In 2019, more than $4,200 was donated to purchase new uniforms for the Cumberland County High School Band. In December 2020, Green Ridge announced the funding of $60,000 in scholarships for Cumberland County High School graduates to continue their education beyond high school. Green Ridge officials said they look forward to continuing to fund the scholarship program when the project opens. Additionally, in 2021 Green Ridge announced a $250,000 donation to the county to be used for three new parks in the county.

To learn more about the Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility, visit GreenRidgeVA.com.