Letter — Values should include caring for the poor

To the Editor:

To respond to the letter that reflects fear of Democratic party values, these are the values that my Democratic friends possess. Love thy neighbor — no exceptions, black lives matter, gun control (yes a fork can be used to commit murder), justice for all — not just white or rich, education. Many of my Republican friends have many of those values. The biggest difference is that they don’t care about the poor. Many of us are Christian and some are atheists, but still believe every person has value.

During the reformation, Christian society was crazy. Often those who wanted changes for the better lost their lives such as — Ghandi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jesus. Martin Luther died naturally. Our society now seems to be going crazy. Do we need to turn on the TV to find our values or perhaps turn to our churches.

Values become part of a person’s persona and they find it hard to understand or even care about other people. Yes, it is often hard to do that, but don’t give up.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham County