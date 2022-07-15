Letter to the Editor — People should have freedom to speak

To the Editor:

I read with considerable amusement Maggie Snoddy’s letter to the editor suggesting boycotting a business because she doesn’t agree with their displaying the Confederate battle flag.

I’m a Yankee transplant, so I have no dog in this hunt other than a general distaste for the spoiled three-year-old progressive/communist point of view that advocates personal destruction for anyone who doesn’t toe their particular party line.

It might interest Maggie Snoddy to know that locating nearly all of her personal information online was trivial. Would I ever stoop to the depths she proposes for the business and publish it? Not on your life. That’s the difference, I suppose, between those who really believe in the freedom to speak one’s mind and those who just mouth the words.

James Wills

Farmville