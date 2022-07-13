Kinne named to dean’s list

Mattison Kinne, of Farmville, made the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Kinne, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of Prince Edward County High School.

Hamilton College, a leading liberal arts institution located in Clinton, New York, is where exceptional students explore passions through an open curriculum and robust research, internship, and off-campus study opportunities.

Learn more at www.hamilton.edu.