James Blanton Wilson went to join the Lord and reunite with his beloved wife and son on June 28. He passed on surrounded by family in his home in Rice. He was known affectionately as “Doc” and served in the United States Army towards the end of World War II.

Doc received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech and received his doctoral degree in Veterinary Medicine from the Texas A&M University on May 27, 1955, graduating with high honors. After graduation, he moved to Alexandria to reside and practice with fellow veterinarian Dr. Witter, owner of Alexandria Animal Hospital. Doc never lost sight of his desire to come home to retire and in 1977 he sold his partnership in Alexandria and moved his family to Rice. It was not until 1987 that he became restless and decided to come out of retirement and open his very own animal clinic, Wilson Animal Clinic. Doc often worried after first opening the doors if anyone would come, but it was not long before clients from near and far were making appointments and becoming regular clients of his practice.

Finally, in 2012 he retired, spending his remaining days there on the farm, fishing, working on projects and trying to adjust to a much less demanding life. He believed his greatest accomplishment in life was building a place where his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren could experience living on a farm in the peaceful rural setting of Rice.

James Blanton Wilson was predeceased by his wife, Edna Jean Wilson; son, Blanton Lee Wilson; parents, Helen Vaughan and Jasper D. Wilson; brothers, Samuel V., William L. and John D. and sister, Virginia W. Druen.

He is survived by son, Don Steven Wilson D.V.M., wife, Melissa; grandsons, Aaron and Blair; daughter-in-law, Karla Myers Wilson; daughters, Cynthia Wilson Grant, husband Thomas, grandsons, Casey and JT; Carol Vaughan Wallace, husband Wayne, grandsons, Clayton and Blake; Pamela Jean Wilson, grandson, Brandon; Virginia “Jennie” Wilson Robertson, husband Chris, granddaughter Theadora and grandson Christopher. He was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren and long-time friend, who is adored by all of us, Nancy Andrews.

The family asks for donations in his memory be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Centra Southside Hospice, Southside S.P.C.A Meherrin VA or Rice Volunteer Fire Department.

Romans 8:18 “Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will give us later.”

Funeral to be held at Jamestown Presbyterian Church, Rice, on July 7, at 1 p.m. You are invited to join the family for refreshments following the service.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.