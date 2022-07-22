Holman Mill Road house fire

Two volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire on Holman Mill Road around 9:20 a.m., Thursday, July 21. A neighbor called the fire department as the resident used the garden hose to slow the fire. Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene first and began on the inside of the house. Then followed Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department who focused on the outside of the house. The Farmville Volunteer Fire Department was canceled after the firefighters on scene gained control of the fire. No injuries were reported and The Red Cross is assisting the resident, according to the CVFD Facebook.