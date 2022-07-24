Historic Buckingham honored

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce awarded Historic Buckingham Inc. it’s July Community Pride Award. “Historic Buckingham does so much for our community, including their many historic and cultural events that bring so many people to our community. They offer so much to our county,” Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. Pictured are, from left, Phil and Pattie Bailey, Spencer Adams, Martha Louis, Justin Midkiff, Eddie Slagle, Barbara Wheeler, Brother Max Watner and Ruth Lyle. They stand in front of the Union Grove School House at the Historic Village. The Historic Village at Lee Wayside off Route 60 is open 1-4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays and the Adams Museum in Buckingham is open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday and Saturdays.