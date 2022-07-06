Historian addresses the Friends of the Appomattox

Brendan Burke shared some valuable insight on underwater archaeology and history concerning our local waterways Thursday, June 23. Burke spoke to members of the Friends of the Appomattox River and their guests at the Barbara Johns Prince Edward County Public Library.

More than 25 members and guests enjoyed a wide-ranging and informative program. Using his vast personal knowledge Burke helped to educate the group on what they should do if they ever encounter an archeological item and offered some historical significance of our local waterways.

Burke is a Virginia native who received his undergraduate degree in history and anthropology from Longwood University and a master’s degree in anthropology from William & Mary. From 2007-2019 Brendan was assistant director of research at the Lighthouse Archaeology Maritime Program in St. Augustine, Florida. There, he excavated several shipwrecks, including a 1782 Loyalist vessel from the American Revolution. Since 2021, he has served as the State Underwater Archaeologist with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Burke currently works for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources Underwater Archaeology Program. His organization is tasked with the protection and inventory of submerged archaeological sites throughout all of the state-owned bottomlands. The program also frequently assists citizens of the Commonwealth with heritage management regarding maritime artifacts and sites. The presentation covered the program’s activities and duties throughout the state, from Assateague to the Alleghenies.

For more information on the Friends of the Appomattox River please visit www.far-va.org