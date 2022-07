First Bank branch earns July honors

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently awarded First Bank-Dillwyn Branch its July Business of the Month. “First Bank has been a great business partner, not only to the chamber, but also to many people and businesses in Buckingham,” Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. Accepting the award are, from left, Emily Shumaker, Brianna Powell, Manager Adam Reams and Assistant Manager of First Bank Dorian Ecker. Also pictured are Chamber Directors Amy White, Justin Midkiff, Barbara Wheeler, Eddie Slagle and Sandra Moss.