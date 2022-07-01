Eight arrested on drug charges

The collective efforts of law enforcement have resulted in the arrest of eight individuals, five from Charlotte County, one from Cumberland County, one from Campbell County and one from North Carolina. In addition, an arrest warrant has been issued for an additional individual in Charlotte County.

According to a press release issued by Charlotte County Sheriff Royal S. Freeman, in addition to the arrests, the long term investigation by the Try-County Drug and Gang Task Force resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, Fentanyl and pharmaceutical narcotics.

The indictments against the eight arrestees include distribution of methamphetamine; distribution of cocaine; distribution of schedule IV narcotics, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; possession of heroin, possession of Fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.

Arrested were William Robert Dandridge, 28, of Cumberland; Travis Hunter Hamlett, 22, of Keysville; Eric Rodney Lee, 24, of Drakes Branch; David View Moore, 21, of Keysville; Tiffany Owen, 36, of Phenix; Tommy Ray Snead, 63, of Keysville; Jarrod M. Epperson, 35, of Rustburg and David Lee Williams Jr., 38 of North Carolina.

An arrest warrant was issued for Terrence Eugene Jennings, 38 of Keysville.

The release further stated the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of narcotics investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office. Assisting in the investigation were deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Piedmont Regional Narcotic and Gang Task Force.

A representative from the task force stated that “we appreciate the continued support and cooperation between our law enforcement partners in helping rid our communities of illegal drugs.”

If you have information on the location of wanted individual contact the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force through the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (434) 542-5141, Lunenburg County Crime stoppers at (434) 696-3100 or the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696-4452.