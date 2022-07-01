Edward Lenvel Pack, “Len”, of Cumberland, was called to his Heavenly home, June 28. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Edward Pack and Virginia Florence Pack and brother, Vernon Craig Pack.

Len loved his family, community, country, animals, hunting, fishing and farming. Throughout his lifetime he mentored many youth and adults with his vast knowledge of nature. Mr. Pack was active in his community from organizing youth and handicapped outdoor sporting events, cooking for fundraisers, supporting outdoor conservation, and local police and fire departments. He was always willing to help a neighbor, friend or anyone in need. Len did things his way and from the heart.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeanette Faye Pack; daughter, Terry Pack Edwards (Bobby); grandson, Cameron Edwards Pack; niece, Alana Jackson; very special friends, Rachel Terry Pack and Cheryle Cross; brother, Burl W. Pack (Carolyn), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the many friends he chose as family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 2, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

