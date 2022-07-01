Did you know?

Mustard is a must-have at backyard barbecues, and that status as a summertime staple makes it easy to overlook the nutritive properties of this popular condiment. A review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences in 2016 found that mustard seeds can protect against oxidative stress and inflammation. That’s because mustard seeds contain glucosinolates, which are antioxidants that are converted during processing into isothiocyanates, which are responsible for the protection against oxidative stress and inflammation. Yellow mustard also contains a significant amount of selenium, which offers antioxidant properties. In addition, a 2014 review in the journal Radiation Oncology found that selenium may help individuals lower their risk for cancer.