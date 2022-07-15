Devotional — In God We Trust

We find the words “In God We Trust” on our dollar bills; but do we really believe it and live by its injunctions?

The original congressional legislators believed this principle and were guided by it. This is evidence in our pledge of allegiance, “… One nation under God with liberty and justice for all.”

Although full participation in our democracy was narrowly restricted to white males, as time passed, the almighty’s hand intervened and our nation moved toward recognition of all of its citizens.

Over time these sensitivities changed. Some conservative citizens grew extremely restrictive in their interpretations and interactions. They became intolerant; individual differences overshadowed their commitment to trust in the almighty’s ability to establish a just and equitable society.

Among liberal citizens were those that elevated their own interpretation of truth and reality above that of the almighty. Their perspective evolved — any behavior that could be rationally justified was acceptable. They trusted their own thinking over divine guidance.

So today we are challenged by extremism on the “right” and “left.” Both groups argue that the almighty supports their limited interpretations of truth and justice. Both believe that the creator needs their help to correct corruption. Neither has submitted themselves to fully trusting the almighty’s omnipotent ability to correct all injustice.

In scripture, we find guidance in these troubled times. “If the almighty is your helper none can overcome you, and if he withdraws his help from you, who is there who can help you after time? In the almighty let believers put their trust.” (Qur’an 3:160). God alone can keep us on a trajectory toward equity and social justice for all. Also in Psalms 118:8 we find, “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man.”

We have so many examples of people that have trusted the almighty and he delivered them from persecution. The sons and daughters of an enslaved people have successfully climbed to the highest positions in our nation. Women once viewed as obedient and subservient to men have achieved lofty and influential positions in our society.

Greed and self-interest have distorted our sense of collective responsibility. Consequently, our democratic society is threatened. Our material possessions and influence will not heal our nation. Our future is predicated on trusting the almighty. We should not doubt his ability to intercede for our collective good.

Qadir Abdus-Sabur, Ph.D. is an Imam at the Islamic Center of Prince Edward. His email address is qas1944@gmail.com.