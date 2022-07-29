Devotional — ‘Bow down’ and be willing to surrender to the Lord

In the days when the judges ruled over Israel, from 1400-1100 BC, many people just did what seemed right in their own eyes.

The Jewish nation slid into deep moral decline as the desires of the sinful nature dominated.

Our rebellious nature hasn’t changed much throughout the years. Today, our selfish desires still fight against the moral compass of God’s word, once again we find many in our day reeling into moral decay, is this you? There is hope if you are willing to yield your life, your future, your plans to God. Are you willing to kneel before the Lord in surrender?

In Psalm 95:6-8 we have this wonderful invitation, “Come, let us worship and bow down; Let us kneel before the Lord our maker. For he is our God, And we are the people of his pasture, and the sheep of his hand. Today, if you would hear his voice, do not harden your hearts…” Through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we can receive forgiveness for our life of rebellion and sin.

We can have true peace that no person can take away. We can have confidence that we will spend eternity in heaven. We will receive power from God to overcome temptations that lead us back into despair and spiritual poverty.

We have been offered a tremendous gift, a gift that brings salvation from our deserved punishment, and continues to bring joy and contentment, even in this restless, divisive culture.

We need a miracle. We need divine intervention that opens our heart to bow the knee to God alone, our maker and creator.

Join me in this journey of a life yielded to God, experiencing underserved favor and grace from the Lord, and a peace that passes all understanding.

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.