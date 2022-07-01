Community Calendar: The week of July 1, 2022

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

ONGOING

RAFFLE — The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is holding a raffle for a Blackstone Flat Top 4-Burner Grill. Tickets are $10 at NAPA in Cumberland or from any auxiliary member. A maximum of 200 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be Saturday, Aug. 27, and the winner must pick up the grill from NAPA, where it is on display. Proceeds will benefit the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

JULY 1

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Soul Expressions. The event is sponsored by A Great Escape Spalon Inc. and the food is by The Fishin’ Pig.

JULY 4

FOURTH OF JULY POTLUCK CELEBRATION — Curdsville Community Center Inc. will be having a Fourth of July Potluck Celebration on Monday, July 4, at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at 122 School Road in Dillwyn. Pulled pork entrée provided by Peter Kapuscinski. Bring a dinner dish, dessert and/or beverage to share.

JULY 4 – 8

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — New Flame Church of God in Christ located at 308 S. Virginia Street in Farmville, holds its Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m., Monday, July 4 through Friday, July 8. There will be music, arts and crafts, food and fun for ages 4-19. This year’s theme will be Passport to Peace. For more information contact newflamecogic1@gmail.com. Pastor is Robert E. Gay Jr. and First Lady Javitta W. Gay.

July 5

BEEKEEPERS — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville next to Lowe’s. Beekeeper Steve Kemp will present a program on “Tips, Tricks and Hacks for Beekeepers.” Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit Facebook or our website: heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

JULY 6

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets from 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, July 6 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Ave., Farmville. For more information contact Marion Kyner (434) 547-7850.

JULY 8

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Sabrina (1954, Not Rated) on Friday, July 8 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

JULY 10

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — A homecoming service and a revival are set for Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville. The homecoming service is Sunday, July 10 at 11 a.m. Revivalist for the week is Rev. Dr. Ronald Taylor, Pastor of the Bethel Baptist Church in Powhatan. Revival services nightly Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 with prayer and praise beginning at 6:45 p.m. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the Pastor.

JULY 11-15

BIBLE SCHOOL — Dillwyn First Baptist Church, located at 16980 Oak Street in Dillwyn, will host children’s vacation Bible school for ages 2-11 from 6-8:30 p.m. each night. For more information contact the church at (434) 983-3368.

JULY 13

COMMUNITY LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a community luncheon at noon, Wednesday, July 13. The speaker will be the Rev. Lewis Brandt.

JULY 17

HOMECOMING — Hobson’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 6483 Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan will be having their homecoming service on Sunday, July 17, at 11 a.m. Special music will be provided by Tarnished Brass & Deana Boyles. Services led by Pastor Jerry Drinkard. Special Guest Speaker D.S. Jay Carey from Farmville. Lunch will be provided following service. All are invited to join us in fellowship.

JULY 23

BLUEBIRD BOX BUILD — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park will have kits available for the public to assemble their own Bluebird Boxes on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to noon in the day use area of the park. Members will be on hand to assist as needed. Suggested donation is $10 per kit. Fully assembled boxes will also be available. For more information, please email twinlakesparkfriends@gmail.com.

SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department is having a school supply drive and raffle. Donate school supplies and be entered to win a $200 gift basket. The donation drop off site is Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department located at 2145 Cumberland Road in Cumberland. Drop off day is 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 23.

JULY 24

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Forest Baptist Church, located at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin, holds its 149th church anniversary at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 24. The Rev. Milton Hardy Jr. of Roanoke will deliver the message. All are welcome to join.

JULY 24 – 28

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Payne Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, hosts Vacation Bible School from 6 – 8 p.m., Sunday, July 24 – Thursday, July 28, with a family gathering with games and picnic at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 28. The theme is “Food Truck Party – on a roll with God.” All children ages 3 – 13 are welcome. To reserve a spot for your child, contact Marjorie Robison at (804) 492-9514. Registration begins on July 24 at 5 p.m.

JULY 31

ORDINATION SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church located on Plank Road in Cumberland will hold ordination services for Deacons Elect, Sisters Ernestine Monroe and JoAnn Vaughan at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 31. The Rev. Kern Gilliam will deliver the ordination message. The Rev. R. Robert Jones, the church’s pastor, will serve as worship leader. The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference will be in charge of the Acts of Ordination.

JULY 31 – AUGUST 4

BIBLE SCHOOL — Dillwyn First Baptist Church, located at 16980 Oak Street in Dillwyn, hosts youth vacation Bible school for grades 6-12 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. For more information contact the church at (434) 983-3368.

AUGUST 2

GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES — The Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, hosts a grow your own groceries workshop series. The workshops will be held on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to noon, on Tuesdays, Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. Learn to plant your own microgreens, cook with sprouts, grow herbs and how to start your own windowsill garden using kitchen scraps. You must register and pay by Tuesday, July 26. Cost is $15. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

AUGUST 3

F.A.C.E.S. COOKING DEMONSTRATION — The Prince Edward County Extension is having a F.A.C.E.S. cooking demonstration series. The demonstrations will be held on Wednesdays, from noon to 1 p.m., Aug. 3, August 10 and Aug. 17 at F.A.C.E.S, located at 482 Commerce Road in Farmville. The demonstrations will cover nutrition and safety, cooking demos, recipes and meal preparation. You must register by Wednesday, July 27. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

AUGUST 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, August 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

AUGUST 14 – 17

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Sharon Baptist located on Plank Road in Cumberland will celebrate Homecoming at the 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 worship service. There will be no dinner following the service and no afternoon service. Revival services will be held Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with prayer and praise at 7 p.m. followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. The Revivalist is the Rev. Gary Harmon of Level Run Baptist Church.

AUGUST 18

FIELD TO VASE — On Thursday, Aug. 18 the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville is having a field to vase program from 9 to 11 a.m. Come prepared to be outside. Learn to grow great Zinnias and Sunflowers and create bouquets straight from your field. You must register and pay by Friday, Aug. 12. Cost is $10. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES— Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.