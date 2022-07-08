Church and Community Events for the week of July 8

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

ONGOING

RAFFLE — The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is holding a raffle for a Blackstone Flat Top 4-Burner Grill. Tickets are $10 at NAPA in Cumberland or from any auxiliary member. A maximum of 200 tickets will be sold. The drawing is Saturday, Aug. 27, and the winner must pick up the grill from NAPA, where it is on display. Proceeds will benefit the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

JULY 8

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the Stars presents Sabrina (1954, Not Rated), Friday, July 8 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

JULY 10 – 14

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — A homecoming service and a revival are set for Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville. The homecoming service is at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 10. Revival services nightly with prayer and praise beginning at 6:45 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14. A worship service starts at 7 p.m. Revivalist for the week is the Rev. Ronald C. Taylor, pastor of the Bethel Baptist Church in Powhatan. The Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the Pastor.

JULY 11

GARDEN CLUB MEETING — The Buckingham/Dillwyn Garden Club meeting is at 10 a.m., Monday, July 11 at the Agriculture Center in the Buckingham Courthouse area. The program will be doing yard art which will consist of various items such as an old tea pot or plates. Members are encouraged to bring guests. Refreshments will be served.

JULY 11-15

BIBLE SCHOOL — Dillwyn First Baptist Church, located at 16980 Oak Street in Dillwyn, hosts children’s vacation Bible school for ages 2-11 from 6-8:30 p.m. each night. For more information contact the church at (434) 983-3368.

JULY 13

COMMUNITY LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a community luncheon at noon, Wednesday, July 13. The speaker will be the Rev. Lewis Brandt.

JULY 13 – 17

YOUTH TENT REVIVAL — Safe Haven Christian Ministries located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin hosts a youth tent revival Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 17. The theme of the revival is “Igniting a Generational Fire.” There is an evening service at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as a community giveaway at 9 a.m. Saturday. On Sunday there is a youth Sunday service at 11 a.m. and a cookout at 3 p.m.

JULY 15

BBQ FUNDRAISER — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, hosts a barbecue dinner fundraiser with pulled pork BBQ, roll, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert at 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, until sold out. Eat in, take out or delivery provided. Cost is by donation. All funds raised are to help with medical costs for a young lady attacked by a dog. She has no insurance and was in the hospital for three weeks. Call Margaret (804) 387-6837 or Pastor Jerry (434) 390-5206 to preorder.

JULY 16

NATURE FESTIVAL — Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park hosts the third annual Butterflies on the Battlefield Pollinator and Nature Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 16 at the visitor center located at 6541 Saylers Creek Road in Rice. The Pollinator and Nature Festival focuses on educating guests about the important role pollinators play in their ecosystem and how to create a pollinator habitat. This event is free and pets are welcome, but must be on a leash at all times. For additional information, call the park at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

JULY 17

HOMECOMING — Bethel Grove Baptist Church in Rice has its annual homecoming at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 17. The morning message will be delivered by Minister Barbara Forrest of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Dinner will be served. No afternoon service. There will be a one-night revival at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 22. The Rev. James Ashton of First Baptist Church in Farmville delivers the preached word.

JULY 23

BLUEBIRD BOX BUILD — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park will have kits available for the public to assemble their own Bluebird Boxes from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, July 23, in the day use area of the park. Members will be on hand to assist as needed. Suggested donation is $10 per kit. Fully assembled boxes will also be available. For more information, please email twinlakesparkfriends@gmail.com.

SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department has a school supply drive and raffle. Donate school supplies and be entered to win a $200 gift basket. The donation drop off site is Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department located at 2145 Cumberland Road in Cumberland. Drop off day is 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 23.

JULY 24

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Forest Baptist Church, located at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin, holds its 149th church anniversary at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 24. The Rev. Milton Hardy Jr. of Roanoke will deliver the message. All are welcome to join.

JULY 24 – 28

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Payne Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, hosts Vacation Bible School from 6 – 8 p.m., Sunday, July 24 through Thursday, July 28, with a family gathering with games and picnic at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 28. The theme is “Food Truck Party – on a roll with God.” All children ages 3 – 13 are welcome. To reserve a spot for your child, contact Marjorie Robison at (804) 492-9514. Registration begins on July 24 at 5 p.m.

JULY 31

ORDINATION SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church located on Plank Road in Cumberland holds ordination services for Deacons-Elect, Sisters Ernestine Monroe and JoAnn Vaughan at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 31. The Rev. Kern Gilliam delivers the ordination message. The Rev. R. Robert Jones, the church’s pastor, serves as worship leader. The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference is in charge of the Acts of Ordination.

JULY 31 – AUGUST 4

BIBLE SCHOOL — Dillwyn First Baptist Church, located at 16980 Oak Street in Dillwyn, hosts youth vacation Bible school for grades 6-12 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. For more information contact the church at (434) 983-3368.

AUGUST 2

GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES — The Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, hosts a grow your own groceries workshop series. The workshops are from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. Learn to plant your own microgreens, cook with sprouts, grow herbs and how to start your own windowsill garden using kitchen scraps. You must register and pay by Tuesday, July 26. Cost is $15. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

AUGUST 3

F.A.C.E.S. COOKING DEMONSTRATION — The Prince Edward County Extension is having a F.A.C.E.S. cooking demonstration series. The demonstrations are from noon to 1 p.m., on Wednesdays, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 at F.A.C.E.S, located at 482 Commerce Road in Farmville. The demonstrations will cover nutrition and safety, cooking demos, recipes and meal preparation. You must register by Wednesday, July 27. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. Music provided by Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

AUGUST 7

HOMECOMING SERVICE — Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton holds a homecoming service at 11 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7 with former Pastor Jerry Stewart as guest speaker. Lunch will be in the social hall following the service. Revival services are Monday through Wednesday nights. Geoff Bruschi is guest speaker all three nights. Music on Monday night is Malachi. Tuesday night is Shelby Taylor and Mark Waldrop, while Wednesday night is Lynn Cooper. Services will start at 7 p.m. each night.

AUGUST 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the Stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, Aug. 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities begin around 8 p.m. The movie starts at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

AUGUST 14 – 17

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Sharon Baptist located on Plank Road in Cumberland celebrates Homecoming at the 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 worship service. There will be no dinner following the service and no afternoon service. Revival services are Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with prayer and praise at 7 p.m., followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. The Revivalist is the Rev. Gary Harmon of Level Run Baptist Church.

AUGUST 18

FIELD TO VASE — On Thursday, Aug. 18 the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville is having a field to vase program from 9 to 11 a.m. Come prepared to be outside. Learn to grow great Zinnias and Sunflowers and create bouquets straight from your field. You must register and pay by Friday, Aug. 12. Cost is $10. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

AUGUST 20

REIKI CIRCLE — A Reiki Circle event is 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will be held in Meherrin. It is an outdoor event and will be canceled in the event of rain. For more information or to register, call Debbie Vigneri at (518) 248-7220. Register by July 13.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.