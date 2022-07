Natalie Cheyne, of Farmville, graduated with a bachelor of science in chemistry from Furman University in May

Cheyne’s is the daughter of Dr. Stanley A. Cheyne, Linda H. Cheyne and Lisa H. Cheyne.

Furman University President Elizabeth Davis presided over the class of 2022 commencement exercises, Saturday, May 7, at Paladin Stadium on campus. Nearly 630 students graduated in the class of 2022.