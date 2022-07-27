Chamber learns details of job fair

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce heard from Buckingham Department of Social Services representatives Stephanie Coleman and Shannon Jones, at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, at the VFW Hall. Coleman and Jones discussed the upcoming job fair that is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Buckingham County Community Center on Route 15 across from FasMart. “The chamber was proud to host Coleman and Jones to hear from them as to this exciting opportunity for those seeking employment,” Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “We appreciate all social services is doing for our residents in Buckingham.” The Chamber also welcomed Gil Ragland, of Old Dominion Insurance Services, as its newest member. Pictured are, from left, Barbara Wheeler, Ragland, Miles, Coleman and Jones.