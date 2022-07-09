Celebration honors community leaders

Forward 2020 hosted its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18 at Straight Street in Dillwyn.

The event was sponsored by the Buckingham Unity Action Team, Buckingham NAACP, Maintenance Solutions Inc. and Straight Street. The event’s goal was to create a space for the community to smile, laugh and fellowship.

The festive lineup of performers included a reenactment of a brush arbor service by the Rev. Gabriel Palmer, played by Buckingham native Dr. Basil Gooden, the first black Secretary of Agriculture in Virginia.

The day was filled with music, dance and poetry by local performers as well as various vendors and organizations. Along life’s journey, some people step up with incredible amounts of service, kindness, and stewardship in their community. We chose to recognize a few of these individuals.

This year, Forward 2020 recognized Deaconess Joyce G. Booker, Dr. Basil Gooden, Deacon Douglas Gregory and Mayor Linda Venable Paige. These community leaders have led with their voices and by their actions.

Organization officials said they are pleased to have recognized them all.