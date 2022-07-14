2022 Tour de France video viewing event set

In order to spur interest in the amazing role Farmville and Prince Edward County might be able to play in making central Virginia an even more-astonishing epicenter of bicycling innovation in the U.S., John Craig – the creator of the website Bicycling Revolution 101 at www.BicyclingRevolution101.com – has teamed up with a group of local supporters to invite anyone in the area to attend an unusual series of events:

The invitation is to join bicycling and other sports enthusiasts in watching spectacular newly released videos of the 2022 Tour de France, the famous bicycling race now underway in Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and France.

Three Roads Brewing Co. located at 312 West Third Street in Farmville is offering space at the brewery for these viewings, complete with a big-screen TV and spacious, comfortable seating – living up to the Three Roads motto, “We Brew Community.”

“This will be a rare and amazing opportunity for anyone passionate about bicycling or sports in general, to make friends with those who share this passion,” Craig said. “It is a chance to create new local friendships that might last for years.”

The viewings will begin around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and perhaps more often if there is demand. There will also be a viewing Sunday evening July 24, when the 176 cyclists arrive at Paris’ Champs Elysees and the finish line.

Craig was recruited by members of the Longwood Small Business Development Center to help steer the design of the “Innovation Hub/Maker Space’’ now being created, with funding in part from Microsoft, at Market Square, on the Longwood campus. The Innovation Hub will provide space for inventors – including inventors in the bicycling arena – to meet, learn, and innovate together.

For more information see www.BicyclingRevolution101.com.