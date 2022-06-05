Youth Art Exhibition returns to LCVA

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is thrilled to welcome back Start with Art, Learn for Life: The Annual Area Youth Art Exhibition, one of the largest celebrations of youth art in the United States. All in the community are invited to join the artists and their families for a special kid friendly opening reception on Saturday, June 11, 2-4 p.m.

This year’s exhibition includes over 1,250 works of art created by Pre-K to Grade 12 students from 21 public, private, and home schools in seven counties including Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward. More than 800 students at Prince Edward County Elementary and Pre-Kindergarten Schools came together with art teachers Joy Utzinger and Jean Martin to create the exhibition’s centerpiece – an installation inspired by the work of groundbreaking American artist Georgia O’Keefe.

“Art teachers like Joy Utzinger and Jean Martin really are the unsung heroes in the cultivation and nurturing of a love of the arts in our communities,” Rachel Talent Ivers, executive director of the LCVA remarked. “We are so fortunate to have them as partners.”

The return of the annual Youth Art exhibition also accompanied by a return of its longtime sponsor Southside Electric Cooperative. “It is an honor to support the LCVA, especially the Youth Art Show,” said SEC Vice President of Member and Public Relations Ron White. “Knowing that this program touches numerous young lives, many living in households served by SEC, is rewarding. Thank you, LCVA for enriching the communities that we serve.”

The exhibition is on view through September 11 during regular gallery hours Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

