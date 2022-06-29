Willie James Chandler, 72 of Cumberland, departed this life on June 17.

He is survived by seven children, Vera Elizabet Candler, Tameka Liggins (Omar), Candy Dozier (Bobby), Cora Sargent (Mike), Dorothy Butler, Dr. Claudia Butler Toras (Wilfredo) and Dallas Johnson (Denise); 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters; Barbara Johnson (Herman), Faith Dowdy and a special sister, Mary Johnson; one aunt, Lorrine Faye, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 1, at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, from 2 – 6 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled Saturday, July 2, at 11 a.m., at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, Cumberland. Rev. Larry Smith, officiating.