What’s in your water?

Did you know that private water supplies like wells and springs are unregulated? It is the responsibility of the homeowner to regularly test water quality, maintain the water system, and address any problems. Affordable, confidential water testing and education will be offered through Virginia Cooperative Extension offices in Prince Edward County. Pick up your kits on Tuesday, July 12, and plan to drop off your samples on Wednesday, July 13 at the Prince Edward Extension Office. Participation is voluntary and confidential. Water samples collected by participating homeowners will be analyzed for 14 parameters, including bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness at a cost of $60. Results and water system care and maintenance information will be sent to each participant either by email or mail, and a pre-recorded video presentation will be made available to help explain the summary results and recommendations to address problems. All information is kept strictly confidential. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/VCE-PE-VAHWQP or contact Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 for questions or erins96@vt.edu. For more information about the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, as well as many resources relevant to private water systems, please visit www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu.