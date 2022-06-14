Walter Dunnington Shields “Watt”, 99, passed away on June 12, in a local hospital. Mr. Shields was born in Farmville on Feb. 19, 1923, and was the son of the late Lucie Dunnington and Edward Southard Shields. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ann Kingdon Shields and his sisters, Bettie Shields Brumfield and Lucy Shields Andrews.

Watt went to Chistchurch School in Christchurch, Class of 1940 and later received his BS from Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden- Sydney, graduating in 1947 after his war service.

He was a WWII veteran with the Navy and served in the Pacific Theater from 1943-1945.

Watt was in the insurance business in Huntington, West Virginia, moved to Virginia Beach in 1969 and joined Marsh and McLennan Agency. He was a member of Galilee Episcopal Church and the Princess Anne Country Club.

He is survived by his sons, Dr. Walter Dunnington Shields Jr. and his wife, Tandy Tully Shields, of Christiansburg and Edward Southard Shields of Deland, Florida. He is also survived by a daughter, Ann Kingdon Shields Stone and her husband, James Gerald Stone, of Brevard, North Carolina; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and his devoted friend and companion, Anne Hilliard Donahoe.

The family wishes to thank Mr. Shields’s caretakers, Penny Wimer, Michelle Pugh and Frances Petrey.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday June 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. Entombment will take place in the church columbarium at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Duvall Home, 3395 Grand Ave, Deland, FL 32720, attention accounting department via their website, www.duvallhomes.org.