Trents Mill News — Community news

First Baptist Church of Dillwyn will be hosting a community cookout at Ellis Acres Park, located 245 Camden Street in Dillwyn, on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cookout will feature free food, fellowship, live music, kids activities and a gas card giveaway. Everyone is invited to attend and bring a friend.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, July 10, at 3 p.m., at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 11, at 5 p.m., at Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in Buckingham. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Peggy Johnson of Dillwyn, on Friday, June 24 and Dale Midkiff of Dillwyn, on Tuesday, June 28.

Special happy anniversary wishes goes out this week to John and Cathay Trammel of Farmville on Tuesday, June 28.

Buckingham Baptist Church has cancelled all activities until further due to circumstances beyond their control.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

