Tigers win ODAC awards

Hampden-Sydney Lacrosse placed eight student-athletes on the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Conference Teams, including three First Team, three Second Team and two Third Team selections, while Senior Sean Duffy was named ODAC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman Conor Kilfeather was named ODAC Rookie of the Year.

Selected to the First Team were Duffy, along with Senior Bobby Clagett and Junior Nick Morgan. Earning Second Team honors were Sophomore Ray O’Brien, Senior Grayson Ackaway and Senior Goalkeeper Will Perry, while Senior Presley Miller and Junior Jack Fechter were selected to the Third Team. The All-Tournament Team includes Duffy, Clagett and Perry.

Duffy, Offensive Player of the Year, First Team and All-Tournament Team, finished his senior season with 44 goals and 17 assists, for a total of 61 points, while picking up 22 ground balls. His most productive game offensively came against Southern Virginia, Feb. 19, where he scored a season high seven goals to help the Tigers earn a 19-11 win. Throughout the season he would score two or more goals in 13 games for Hampden-Sydney and he had the key assist against No. 1 seed Washington & Lee, in the ODAC Semifinals, when he fed Bobby Clagett for the winning goal in overtime.

Kilfeather, Rookie of the Year, became the Tigers’ lead face-off man in the 2022 season, as he took a majority of them in only his first year with the program. He finished the season 116-287, which allowed his team to generate the offense, propelling Hampden-Sydney to 13 wins. Kilfeather also scooped up 61 ground balls and caused 19 turnovers. In the ODAC semifinal win over Washington & Lee, he was 10-19 in face-offs, winning a crucial one to help set up the tying goal in regulation.

Clagett, First Team and All-Tournament Team, led the Tigers this season with 57 goals and 17 assists, totaling a team high 74 points. He scored four or more goals in seven games for Hampden-Sydney and against Randolph-Macon he had his highest output, finishing with seven. Clagett’s most memorable goal came in the ODAC semifinals against #1 seed Washington & Lee, as he sent the Tigers in the championship by scoring in sudden death overtime.

Morgan, First Team, anchored Hampden-Sydney’s defense this season, as he caused 23 turnovers, picked up 53 groundballs, while also scoring 4 goals. In seven games this year he caused two or more turnovers and in the ODAC Championship against Lynchburg, Morgan finished with a total of 4 groundballs.

O’Brien, Second Team, in just his second season, finished the year with 38 goals and led the team with 32 assists. His point total of 70 was good enough for second on the team. Twice this year, O’Brien scored 5 goals in a game, first in a win over Mary Washington and then a few weeks later in a win against Shenandoah. He also picked up 34 groundballs and his most memorable goal came against #1 seed Washington & Lee, in the ODAC semifinals, when he scored the game tying goal, sending the game into overtime.

Ackaway, Second Team, played a critical role for Hampden-Sydney’s defense this season, as he caused 13 turnovers, while scooping up 35 groundballs. The senior also scored two goals this year, with one coming in a one-point win over Catholic University in the Capital Classic in Washington, D.C. Ackaway’s ability to come in the game and shut down the opponent’s offensive was a big reason the Tigers went to the ODAC Championship.

Perry, Second Team and All-Tournament Team, started every game this season in the goal, finishing the year with a total of 217 saves, while logging 985 game minutes. He held Hampden-Sydney’s opponents to single digit goals in 11 games and finished this season with a 57% save percentage. In the win over Randolph-Macon in the ODAC semifinals, Perry game up with a big save to secure the lead, helping his team advance to the Championship game.

Miller, Third Team, was the second face-off man for the Tigers, finishing the season with a record of 65-137. In addition, he totaled 59 groundballs, while causing 13 turnovers. Even though Miller played a pivotal role on the defensive side of the field, he scored a crucial goal in the ODAC semifinal win over No. 1 seed Washington & Lee, keeping his team in the game, as they eventually won.

Fechter, Third Team, stepped up this season as the leader in caused turnovers, finishing the year with 22 to go along with his 29 groundballs. His play helped Hampden-Sydney win four of their last six games and twice this year he tallied four total caused turnovers in a game. In addition, Fechter grabbed three or more groundballs in six games on the year.