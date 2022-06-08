Student’s compete in poster contest

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual Youth Conservation Poster Contest theme for 2022 was “Healthy Soil Healthy Life.” Students from Amelia High School, Fuqua School and Prince Edward County Elementary school submitted over 375 posters. Each participant created a soil related poster and learned about the importance of soil. All poster participants received a certificate and bookmark. All winners were awarded stickers and/or ribbons. Aurelia Midkiff, a sixth grader from Fuqua School, art teacher Audrey Sullivan, was the Grand Winner. er poster and Caleb Eason’s judge’s choice poster, a fourth grader from Fuqua School, are on display in the window of Red Door 104. First place winning posters, grand winner and judge’s choice will be forwarded to the VASWCD State poster contest occurring in October.