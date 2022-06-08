Student’s compete in poster contest

Published 11:21 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Staff Report

Pictured are winning artists from Prince Edward County Elementary School. Contest winners include: back row, Jean Martin-art teacher, Sydney Shelton - third place, Teresa Vance-Principal, Henry Kimmel - first place, Joy Utzinger - art teacher; front row, Parker Wright - third place, Addison Zirkle - third place, Scarlett Grant - third place, Cecelia Halliday - second place, Emelia Pope - first place. Not pictured: Scarlett Brinks - third place, Este Fore second place. Winners not pictured from Fuqua School: Kindergarten: Samuel Cook - first, Addie Eggleston - second; First Grade: Mary Grace Manis – first; Scarlett Brinks - third; Second Grade: Sarai Stinson - second; Fourth Grade: Caleb Eason - first, Ashely Seiler - second; Fifth grade: Teagan McKenney - first, Thomas Atkins - second, Reece Pembleton - third; Sixth Grade: Aurelia Midkiff - first/grand winner, Allen Blackman - second, and Maddy Morris – third.

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual Youth Conservation Poster Contest theme for 2022 was “Healthy Soil Healthy Life.” Students from Amelia High School, Fuqua School and Prince Edward County Elementary school submitted over 375 posters. Each participant created a soil related poster and learned about the importance of soil. All poster participants received a certificate and bookmark. All winners were awarded stickers and/or ribbons. Aurelia Midkiff, a sixth grader from Fuqua School, art teacher Audrey Sullivan, was the Grand Winner. er poster and Caleb Eason’s judge’s choice poster, a fourth grader from Fuqua School, are on display in the window of Red Door 104. First place winning posters, grand winner and judge’s choice will be forwarded to the VASWCD State poster contest occurring in October.

