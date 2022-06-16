Silent Witness History Walk set

A partnership of the Appomattox 1865 Foundation, J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library, and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park will host a History Walk from June 30 through July 15 at the park that features the story of the Silent Witness, by Robin Friedman. The program will feature the book pages with text and illustrations on sign panels laid out on the landscape. Take a self-guided walk through the historic village to enjoy the story and learn the fate of the Silent Witness.

The History Walk will tell the story of a doll that belonged to Lula, one of Wilmer and Virginia McLean’s daughters. The Silent Witness observed the surrender meeting between General Robert E. Lee and Lt. General Ulysses S. Grant on April 9, 1865. Lula’s doll had quite an adventure after she witnessed the symbolic end of the American Civil War, and the original doll is on display in the park’s reconstructed courthouse visitor center in the upstairs exhibits. Explore the park story, see the original Silent Witness doll, and pick up a coloring page that features the doll.

The History Walk is available during park hours from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily for families, community members, and visitors to enjoy.