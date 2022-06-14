Pietro “Pete’’Aldi, 74 of Prospect, passed away into God’s loving embrace on June 7. Pietro is preceded by his parents, Salvatore and Filomena (Genzano) Aldi and his eldest son, Angelo.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy Edith (Hill) and their children and spouses: Gina Aldi, Catarina (Aldi) and Michael Miller, Maria (Aldi) and Samuel Tumminello, Antonette (Aldi) and James Tumminello Jr., Domenico Aldi and Amanda (McGloin), Antonio Aldi and Teresa (Huber) and Vittoria Aldi. Pietro has 15 grandchildren (another on the way!), 3 nephews and one niece. He will always be cherished by his siblings and in-laws: Sister Angela Aldi, Concetta Aldi, and Louis Aldi and Pauline (Vigiano), Allen Hill and JoAnn (Connor), relatives and friends.

Pietro was born in Dugenta, Italy and immigrated to America as a young boy. He grew up in Camden, New Jersey and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He went on to become a mechanic, working for Rice and Holman. Pietro later changed his profession and worked toward starting his own successful construction company, Cornerstone Construction.

Pietro’s love for nature, trees, animals and gardening led him, Nancy, and the family to relocate to Virginia. He loved spending time outside enjoying the beauty of it all! He found joy in planting fruit trees, gardening and tending to the animals- cows, chickens, horses and goats. All the while, Pietro continued successfully with his company- working meticulously on a variety of projects, including with the local colleges, Hampden-Sydney and Longwood and the local hospital, Centra.

Pietro’s strong faith and dedication to God kept him active with his church, St. Theresa. He happily completed many projects and improvements for the church.

Pietro was tremendously proud of his Italian heritage and traditions. Music, food, espresso, wine-and scheduled family time! He also loved reading, history, National Geographic magazines and learning anything new. He was his children’s own encyclopedia- intelligent and full of knowledge.

Pietro always had words of encouragement, wisdom, solid advice and catchy phrases to keep one on track in life. He loved all truly and deeply and continued to share his life experiences so others could navigate happily, successfully and respectfully through life.

Pietro, our Papa, your incredible strength, determination, genuine heart and love of laughter will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten. With immense pride and honor we will continue on as you now teach us and protect us from within God’s grace.

Family is suggesting in lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Pietro’s name to St. Theresa Catholic Church, 700 Buffalo Street, Farmville, VA 23901.

