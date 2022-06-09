Patricia “Marlene” Garrett Allen went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Johnathan “Jack” Allen Jr. and her parents, Ruth and Clyde Garrett.

She is survived by her children, Connie Hensley (David), Wanda Elinsky (Charles), Tena Felts (Pete) and Michael Allen; five grandchildren, Christina McAllister, Candice Humphrey (Nathan), Nicholas Reynolds, Alexander Reynolds and Dustin Felts (Elaina) and four great grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Tristan and Penelope Humphrey.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, with services at 11 a.m., and graveside immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.