Linda Joyce Layne Taylor, 74 of Farmville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 30, in her home with family by her side. Linda was born Feb. 21, 1948 to the late James Layne and Lillie Hailey Layne of Farmville.

Linda has fond memories of her time as a secretary at Prince Edward Academy and working for Prince Edward County Court system for many years. In these positions and her church family, she met countless lifelong friends who she held close to her heart. Linda was loved by all she met. She was known for her smile, laugh, great stories and her crochet talent that was truly a work of art. Linda could often be found sitting in her favorite chair surrounded by balls of yarn. Her door was always open to friends and family where she would greet you with a hug, a story about her latest crochet project and listening ears for all of your problems. She bragged about her ‘grandbabies’ to everyone she met and always said being a grandma was her most important job. In her final days, Linda was at peace and ready to begin her next journey in Heaven.

Linda was preceded in death by both parents.

She is survived by her children: R.J. (Sherry), James (Jessica) and Lisa. Linda was blessed with seven grandchildren who were her world: Renee (L.W.), Jacob (Kelli), Kayleigh, Austin, Evie, Braden and Josie. Great grandchildren, Landon and Savannah, who were her pride and joy.

Linda is survived by her brother, Roger (Susan) and sister, Reva (Ron) and many nieces and nephews.

As most know, Linda leaves behind young grandchildren, Austin and Evie, whom she was raising.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider contributing to Austin and Evie’s future in her memory. Contributions can be sent to Renee Gilliam C/O “The Grandma Linda Memorial Fund” at Benchmark Bank.

As we celebrate “Grandma Linda” and her one-of-a-kind, bright and cheerful personality, Evie has requested “no sad colors.” Family asks that you join in wearing bright, happy attire during her Celebration of Life where everyone is encouraged to share their memories of a woman so loved.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m., in the Meherrin United Methodist Church Cemetery.

