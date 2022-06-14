John E. Weston III “Johnny”, 60 of Crewe, passed away Monday, June 6. He is preceded in death by his father, John E Weston Jr.; twin brother, James Goodall Weston; brother, William Todd Weston; paternal grandparents, John Edward Weston and Onie Weston Ellington and maternal grandparents, Linwood Earl and Mary Elizabeth Goodall Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Faye Brantley Weston; mother, Helen Kee Weston; sister, Valerie Gail Weston; half-brother, Christopher Colgate Weston and sister-in-law, Theresa Layne Weston.

Johnny always supported his community in every way possible. He was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, Crewe Homecoming Committee, Crewe/Burkeville Chamber, Crewe Railroad Museum, Crewe Chicken Festival, Deacon at Crewe United Methodist Church and President of the House of Knowledge.

Johnny was the owner of Weston Auto Sales for 39 years.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m., at Crewe United Methodist Church, Crewe. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to SPCA in Nottoway, Elizabeth G. Wilson Scholarship c/o Crewe United Methodist Church, PO Box 105 Crewe, VA 23930, Nottoway County Rescue Squad, PO Box 453 Crewe, VA 23930 or Crewe Volunteer Fire Department, 1105 West Virginia Avenue, Crewe, VA 23930.

Arrangements are in care of the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian. com.