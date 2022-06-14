Jack E. Feathers, 88 of Farmville, formerly of Fork Union, died on Friday, June 10, following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 25, 1934 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of Chester and Hazel (Ritchey) Feathers.

Jack was a graduate of The Williamson Free School of Mechanical Trades in Media, Pennsylvania and received graduate degrees from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the University of Virginia. Jack served in the U.S. Army as a surveying instructor in the Corps of Engineers at Fort Belvoir. His lifetime work was as a mathematics instructor and coach at Fork Union Military Academy, where he then served as the assistant academic dean and the director of summer school at the Academy prior to his retirement.

Active in community activities, Jack was a Lifetime Member of both the Fluvanna Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Fluvanna Fire Department. As a Virginia State Fire Instructor, he taught General Firemanship courses and the Emergency Medical Technician course to both residents of Fluvanna County and to cadets at the Academy. Jack had been trained as a brick mason at Williamson and was rightly proud of the many masonry projects he contributed to in his Fork Union community. He served as a deacon at the Fork Union Baptist Church and sang in the church choir. Upon his move to Farmville five years ago, Jack joined Heritage Baptist Church, where he also sang in the choir.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna; a son, Scott; a brother, Harris and his beloved granddaughter, Erin Lee.

He is survived by his sons, Richard (Cynthia) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rob (Karen) of Farmville and Brian (Amy) of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy, of Troy; his seven grandchildren, Jackson, Daniel, Dylan, Kyle, Diana, Scott and Cellene and three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cooper and Wren.

The family will gather together at a later date to celebrate Jack’s life of service and devotion.

Memorials may be made in Jack’s memory to the Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S. New Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.