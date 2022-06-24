Garbage route changes for Independence Day

With Monday, July 4, being Independence Day, there will be no residential or business garbage collection, cardboard collection, or miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5. Have your rollouts at the curb by 7 a.m. that morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday, this week only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up as time permits. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday. All curbside recycling routes remain on their regular schedule. If there are any questions, call the Public Works Department at (434) 392-3331. Have a safe holiday.