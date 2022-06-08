Food donated

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Staff Report

VFW Post 7059 collected and donated over 400 pounds of food to the St. Teresa Food Distribution Center. The effort is in conjunction with the National VFW United To Combat Hunger program. The present economic situation has posed an increased demand for food banks to assist those in need. Pictured are VFW Post 7059 volunteers, from left front row, Commander Dean Lord, Auxiliary members Flora Lord and Clara Elder. Back row, Stephen Wray, and Fred Hill. Not pictured Sharon Perutelli.

