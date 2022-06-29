Earl Lindberg Booker Jr., 75 of Cartersville, departed this life to be with the Lord on Friday, June 24.

He is survived by two children; Keith Booker and Faykita Scott (Anthony); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; seven siblings; two uncles and a host of relatives and friends.

A public viewing will take place on Wednesday, June 29, at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Cartersville, on Thursday, June 30, at 11 a.m. Reverend Keven Caleb, Eulogist.

Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland in charge of service. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com.