Devotional — ‘When Dark Clouds Gather’

For several weeks this Spring, the dark, rain filled clouds have created a somber atmosphere around us. The rainy, stormy seasons of life can bring about sadness of heart, but God uses these rains to produce great fruitfulness when the sun, once again, shines through. Rain is essential to bring about the fruitfulness and joy we desire!

In Matthew 14, Jesus had just received the news that brought dark clouds around Him and His disciples, His cousin, and fellow soldier in ministry, John the Baptist had just been beheaded. When Jesus heard the news of His friend’s death, He retreated by boat to a lonely place to pray. But the crowds, unaware of His sadness and desire to alone with the Father, found His secret place and asked to be taught by the Shepherd of Israel. Jesus taught and cared for the people, and when the hour was getting late, the disciples recommended that Jesus send the crowds away. But rather then send the multitude home hungry, Jesus miraculously fed them bread and fish. When the crowd finally dispersed, Jesus continued His needed quest, and went up into the mountain alone to pray.

I would strongly recommend that each of us take some time for a quiet place, a quiet hour, and a quiet heart. Time alone with our Lord, with His word in our hand, will bring comfort and guidance in the rainy seasons of life. In Gods perfect timing, the clouds will part and the blue sky will greatly change our perspective, bringing about the positive effects of the rain! As with Jesus, the needed quiet hour is sometimes interrupted and a second effort is needed. It is also true that some interruptions are perfect opportunities for ministry. Let’s enjoy the journey, and let the rain fulfill the work God intends, bringing us into closer fellowship with Him!

On this past Memorial Day weekend, I pray we remembered with sincere gratitude, the rainy days of the past, experienced by the loved ones of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we have enjoyed for years. And may God bring the needed revival and courage for these freedoms to continue and be defended.

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.