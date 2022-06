Three members of the Virginia House of Delegates are pictured above with their catch during the fifth annual “Specktacular” Freckle Tournament that took place on Saturday, May 16, in Southside, Virginia. Pictured, from left, are Del. James Edmunds (R-Halifax), Del. Buddy Fowler (R-Hanover) and Del. Tommy Wright (R-Victoria). All three Delegates take great pride in Virginia’s outdoors and come together to fish each year.