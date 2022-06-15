Dean’s list announced

Shenandoah University would like to recognize the 958 students who made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Anna Elder, of Pamplin and Alysa Everly, of Scottsville were among those who earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With nearly 4,000 students in more than 200+ areas of study in seven different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge.