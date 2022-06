Commodity prices announced

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on June 17:

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly 1.00 to 9.00 lower. Slaughter cows mostly steady to 4.00 higher. Wheat mostly .06 to .07 higher. Corn .08 to .18 higher, new crop .18 higher. Soybeans mostly .49 to .59 lower, new crop .39 lower.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large

400-500 lbs 156.00-182.00, average 170.24

500-600 lbs 154.00-206.25, average 175.65

600-700 lbs 155.00-184.00, average 172.16

700-800 lbs 136.00-159.00, average 155.17

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large

400-500 lbs 141.25-159.50, average 148.17

500-600 lbs 120.00-158.00, average 145.32

600-700 lbs 125.00-149.50, average 135.71

700-800 lbs 119.00-131.50, average 126.35

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs, 70.00-100.00, average 82.71

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs, 75.00-97.00, average 86.81

Corn

Eastern Shore 7.27, new crop 7.30; Harrisonburg 8.17-8.22, new crop 7.85-8.00; Middle Peninsula new crop 7.15; Norfolk 8.28, new crop 7.20-7.55; Richmond-Petersburg 7.35, new crop 7.50; Wakefield 7.65-7.88, new crop 7.65-7.70

Soybeans

Eastern Shore 16.60-16.65; Harrisonburg 16.00; Middle Peninsula new crop 15.03; Norfolk 17.31, new crop 15.38-15.43; Richmond-Petersburg new crop 15.13-15.28; Wakefield 16.71-17.16, new crop 15.23-15.33

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.