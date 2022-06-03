Bridgewater College announces dean’s list

The dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president. More than 550 students were named to the list.

Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Students from the area on Bridgewater College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List include Sierra Wharam of Dillwyn. Wharam is a member of the Class of 2022 and a health and exercise science major at Bridgewater.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,500 students.