Annual picnic held

On Monday, June 13, Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club members and guests gathered at Ellis Acres in Dillwyn for their annual picnic. Members made miniature flower arrangements for display at the Library the week of June 13-17. Pictured, with their teacup or teapot flower arrangements are, from left, Elfriede Wolford, Barbara Wheeler, guest Geraldine O’Neill, Pat Howe, Pam Huskey, Marie Baker, Pam Murray, Barbara Knabe, Jackie Fairbarns, Marie Flowers, Kay Carter and Suzanne VanDeGrift. Not pictured are Elsie Towler and Susan Liebl.