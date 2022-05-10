Wesley Earl Dunkum Jr., 93 of West Palm Beach, Florida and formerly of the Curdsville community of Buckingham County, was called home to his Heavenly Father on May 3. He was born May 13, 1928 in Buckingham County, a son of the late Wesley Earl Dunkum Sr. and Alma Duncan Dunkum.

Wesley Earl was a farmer, U.S. Army veteran and lifelong member of Smyrna United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Burnette Dunkum.

Wesley Earl is survived by his wife, Rev. Jeane Dunkum; children, Wesley Earl “Wes” Dunkum III of Richmond and Betty Dunkum Patten of West Palm Beach, Florida; two stepchildren, Sarah Gibson and Eric Johnson; three grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

Funeral service with the Rev. John Speight officiating was held on Tuesday, May 10, at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn. Interment with military honors was held in the Smyrna U.M.C. Cemetery, Sheppards.