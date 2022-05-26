Vows exchanged

The marriage of Hayley Walker West, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John West of Farmville and granddaughter of Mrs. Betty Jenkins of Burkeville, to Josua Ivan Saxon, son of Mr. Wes Saxon and Ms. Angela LeSueur and grandson of Mrs. Helen Saxon of Dillwyn, took place on Saturday, April 30 at 4 p.m. in Johns Memorial Episcopal Church in Farmville.

The Reverend Nancy Meck, rector of the Church, officiated a double ring ceremony.

Mrs. Whitney Tipton was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Madison Lewis, Mrs. Kasie Wood, Mrs. Rachael Maxey, Mrs. Molly Midkiff, Mrs. Hayley Midkiff, Mrs. Anna Jamerson and Mrs. Amanda Shepherd.

Mr. Drew Midkiff served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Walter Saxon, Mr. John Saxon, Mr. Justin Midkiff, Mr. D.J. Jamerson, Mr. Bubby Shepherd, Mr. Sean Lewis and Mr. Ryan Wood.

Following the ceremony a reception was held at Chellowe in Dillwyn.

The couple honeymooned in Key West, Florida and are currently residing in Farmville.