Vacation bible school activities

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Mount Zion Baptist Church located 6277 Cartersville Road, New Canton will host Vacation Bible School Mega Sports Camp Sunday, June 5, through Thursday, May 9, from 5:30 p.m. till 9 p.m. for ages three years old to eighth grade. Dinner will be served each night. Wear athletic attire. For more information contact Emma at bickfordemma24@gmail.com.

A special happy anniversary wish goes out to a very special couple Wayne and Bonnie Williams of Arvonia Thursday, May 19.

The House of Prayer and Revival Center located 409 West James Anderson Hwy Gladstone, 24553 is thrilled to have Pastor and Evangelis Bill Terry who will be holding revival services Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. Also on Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m. For more information call (434) 664-9115.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Patsy Miles of Cumberland and Dean Catlett of New Canton, both having birthdays on Sunday, May 15.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road will be hosting Vacation Bible School for ages 2 . to 12 years Sunday, June 12, through Thursday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.