Supervisors set election for Nov. 8

Prince Edward County supervisors, in a special meeting Friday, May 20, voted to hold a special election Nov. 8 to fill the unexpired term of Robert “Bobby” Jones, who died Sunday, May 15 in a car wreck.

The special election will be in conjunction with the general election on the same date. The board will choose an interim supervisor to serve until the election.

Jones had represented the Lockett District since January 2000, making him the longest-serving current member of the Board of Supervisors. He had also served 35 years on the Prince Edward Planning Commission.

Jones’ term would have expired Dec. 31, 2023. The person elected in November will complete his term, then be eligible to run for reelection to a four-year term.

Instead of holding a special election on a separate date that would cause a significant cost to the county, the board voted to hold a special election on Nov. 8 in conjunction with the general election.

The board also voted to authorize County Administrator Doug Stanley to file the petition and seek a Writ of Election from the Prince Edward County Circuit Court for the special election. According to state law, this petition must be filed within 15 days of the creation of the vacancy, which is May 30. This vote allows Stanley to get this petition in on time to start the process of properly filling the vacant seat.

The board voted to authorize county staff to advertise for applicants for an interim appointment to fill the position. The law states that the vacant position must be filled within 45 days of the vacancy, which will be June 29. This position will be filled by an interim by the June date until the special election in November names the permanent position holder, which properly follows the state law.