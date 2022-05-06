Students of the Month recognized

Published 5:59 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Staff Report

Jakaleb Wade and Chase Wise were recognized as Students of the Month at the April meeting of the Cumberland School Board. Not pictured is Kaylynn Finch.

Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the April School Board meeting, held on Thursday, April 7: Jakaleb Wade, kindergartener at Cumberland Elementary School, son of Shanay Armstead and Jeremy Wade of Farmville; Chase Wise, fifth grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Charles and April Wise of Cumberland; and Kaylynn Finch, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Tara Rice and Jared Turner of New Canton.

