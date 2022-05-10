Sarah Jane Danby Eddins Crute, born May 23, 1925, in Cumberland County, died peacefully at home on May 8. Mrs. Crute was the daughter of Lyle B. and Fannie T. Danby, one of five children. Mrs. Crute was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph William Eddins; her son, Joseph William Eddins Jr. and her second husband, Joseph David Crute.

She is survived by three children, Sandra Eddins Gee (Tommy), Karen Crute Dickson (Keith) and Joseph David Crute Jr. (Patricia).

Mrs. Crute and her husband Dave were owners and operators of Crute’s at the corner of Main and High streets in Farmville for 39 years. As the mayor’s wife, she also served as the First Lady of Farmville for almost 27 years, a position in which she took great delight. A talented gardener, she was a founding member and officer of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club. She was always happiest working in her beautiful flower garden and yard. She was a member of Farmville United Methodist Church, where she regularly attended Sunday school and church services.

Mrs. Crute was a founder of the Heart of Virginia Festival and the Farmville Christmas Show. She was a member of the Serendipity Club and a volunteer with Friends of Sailor’s Creek. She remembered fondly her days at the Virginia State Teachers College (Longwood University) where she studied business, played basketball and enjoyed being in Alpha Sigma Tau sorority.

Nothing pleased her more than to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Toby (Sheila), JW (Gayle), Patrick (Ashley), Kathryn and Colleen (David) and she was overjoyed to have 10 great grandchildren, Madelyn, Hayden, Thomas, Natalie, Taylor, Ragan, Eason, Cole, Keaton and Sarah Jane.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Bernice, Mary, Donna, Debrita and Evelyn, for all the love and comfort they gave to her.

A memorial service will be held on May 18, at 1 p.m., at Farmville United Methodist Church, followed by a reception. Interment will be private.

To honor Mrs. Crute’s love of nature, please feel free to bring a few flowers from your garden to add to the vases in the sanctuary. To honor her love of her community, contributions may be made to benefit Madeline’s House, P.O. Box 466, Farmville, VA, 23901.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.